KTR calls for release of annual reports of Govt departments

"In a democracy, elected governments are accountable to the people who voted for them. It is unfortunate that the Revanth Reddy government has discontinued this important initiative and has not released any Annual Reports for 2023-2024," he said on X.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 03:41 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed his dismay over the State government discontinuing the tradition of releasing the annual reports for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration departments which was initiated by the previous BRS government.

He stated that the purpose of the annual reports was to inform the public about the good work done by these departments.

“In a democracy, elected governments are accountable to the people who voted for them. It is unfortunate that the Revanth Reddy government has discontinued this important initiative and has not released any Annual Reports for 2023-2024,” he said on X.

Between 2014 and 2023, we established a tradition of releasing Annual Reports for the IT, Industries, and Municipal Administration Departments each year. These reports proudly showcased our success stories and significant events. They were launched around June 2nd, Telangana… pic.twitter.com/7QFvv4KLh6 — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 27, 2024

Between 2014 and 2023, he said the previous BRS government had established a tradition of releasing annual reports for the IT, Industries, and Municipal Administration departments each year. These reports showcased success stories and significant events pertaining to each department during each year, he added.