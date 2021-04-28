No lockdown recommended in Telangana, says DPH

“The State Health department has not given any recommendations for lockdown, as claimed in social media posts. All such claims are fake,” Dr G Srinivasa Rao said

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday clarified that the Health department had not recommended imposing a lockdown to the State government, as was being claimed in several posts making rounds on social media platforms and media outlets.

“The State Health department has not given any such recommendations, as claimed in social media posts. All such claims are fake. At present, the Covid cases are not rising in Telangana and they have hit a plateau. If people continue to follow precautions, in the next three to four weeks, the virus will be in control in Telangana. So there are no thoughts of a lockdown,” Dr Rao said.

