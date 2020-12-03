No permission for medical colleges to reopen in Telangana

To this effect, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, has directed the medical colleges to reopen only after the government releases orders with specific guidelines.

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the State government on Thursday has decided not to allow medical colleges to reopen in Telangana.

On November 25, the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar urged the State government to take necessary measures and open medical colleges for undergraduate MBBS students of 2021-22 academic year in Telangana on or before December 1.

The MOHFW had permitted reopening of medical colleges following the recommendations by National Medical Commission (NMC) which also released academic schedule and advised that sufficient number of non-Covid beds be made available in teaching hospitals to facilitate undergraduate medical training.

However, certain Covid guidelines and conditions that were issued by the NMC made it difficult for medical colleges in the State to follow. Moreover, parents of MBBS students in the State had favoured sending their children to colleges after a vaccine was available. As a result, the State government decided not allow medical colleges to reopen.

