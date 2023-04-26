No personal car, fast fashion and meat: Ricky Kej cuts carbon footprint

Ricky Kej says every species of animal, no matter how insignificant, is an important part of the ecosystem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:17 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: The three-time Grammy Award-winning Indian music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej says every species of animal, no matter how insignificant, is an important part of the ecosystem. “It is this fine balance of the ecosystem that keeps all of us alive as human beings. It is essential for us to protect, preserve, and sustain our natural world, so we ourselves can survive as human beings,” says Kej, 41, who grew up surrounded by forests in America.

He was recently at the GITAM (Deemed to be University) Visakhapatnam campus, as part of a changemakers session moderated by Smita Sharma, visiting faculty, Kautilya School of Public Policy.

Kej’s identity as a musician and environmentalist has always defined him. “I have tried not to be very preachy when it comes to being environmentally conscious, as it makes you a villain in the whole process.”

Speaking about his own carbon footprint, he said, “I do not subscribe to fast fashion as it is the most polluting industry on our planet. Secondly, I’m a vegetarian. I do not own a car and use public transport, and lastly, to quantify these efforts, I get my carbon footprint audited by a firm in Bengaluru every quarter, and then I communicate with the firm about how I can further bring it down.”

Ricky Kej said, “My life was built around music, and my parents knew I was going to become a professional musician!.” “But..,” he went on to add with a smile, “ultimately, my parents are Indian parents, so they wanted me to complete a degree. We reached a compromise that I do a degree in dental surgery and then they don’t question me for the rest of my life. My music career had already started during my five years of dental college.”

Kej believes that Indian classical music legends such as Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pt. Ravi Shankar, Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, and Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt are the actual flag-bearers of Indian culture and tradition on the global stage.

Kej has performed in over 30 countries, including the United Nations headquarters in New York and Geneva, and won the Grammy for his album ‘Divine Tides’ in 2022. In December 2022, Kej was also announced as a goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR.