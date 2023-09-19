Environmental advocate Capt. Rama Rao passes away at 94

Hyderabad: Noted city-based environmentalist, Capt. Rama Rao passed away here on Tuesday morning. He was 94.

In a statement issued here, the Forum for a Better Hyderabad (FBH) expressed condolences on the demise of Capt Rama Rao. A retired Indian Naval Officer, he was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) during his tenure in the Indian Navy and retired in the rank of captain.

FBH Chairman Veda Kumar Manikonda said after retirement, Capt. Rama Rao engaged in social and community activities highlighting propagation of sustainable development and resource conservation. He was one of the founders of the FBH and served as chairman for three-years, he said.