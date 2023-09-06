No power cuts in AP, clarifies Special CS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Vijayawada: There are no power cuts anywhere in Andhra Pradesh and the reports in a section of the press that a power holiday was declared by the government to industries are false, Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand clarified here on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons, he said that no power cuts were imposed for industries, agriculture and domestic usage and the demand in August this year had increased by 18 per cent compared to August last year. “The average demand this August is 230 million units per day against 190 MU last year.

There are drought contions on top of the increase in demand. This week in September, the average demand is 210 MU. The demand for power has increased not only in AP but in the entire country. States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have already imposed power cuts but we are supplying power to meet the increasing needs,” he said.

Vijayanand also disclosed that 40 MU were purchased in advance to meet power shortage and although the Centre had permitted purchase of power up to Rs. 13 per unit, AP could buy for Rs.7.50 per unit. It was also ensured there was no coal shortage and there were adequate coal reserves for September, he stated.