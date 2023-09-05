11 IPS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

Eleven IPS officers were transferred in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. A GO issued on the day said that the orders came into effect immediately

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Eleven IPS officers were transferred in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. A GO issued on the day said that the orders came into effect immediately

Amaravati: Eleven IPS officers were transferred in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. A GO issued on the day said that the orders came into effect immediately.

Accordingly, Visakhapatnam city will have a new Commissioner of Police in Dr. A Ravi Shankar Ayyanar who was Additional Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement and ex-officio Principal Secretary to Government who will replace the present CP Dr. CM Trivikrama Varma who is posted as Inspector general of Police, Special Protection Force.

Other postings: Additional DGP, Railways, Kumar Vishwajeet transferred and posted as Additional Director General, Vigilante and Enforcement and ex-officio Principal Secretary, Superintendent of Police-Octopus Siddharth Kaushal posted as SP YSR Kadapa district in place of Anburajan who is now posted as SP Anatapur replacing K Srinivasa Rao.

K Srinivasa Rao is posted as DCP (Law and Order)-Visakhapatnam replacing Vasana Vidhya Sagar Naidu who is transferred as SP-Greyhounds.

SP-ACB Krishna Rao Boddepalli is posted as SP Annamayya district in place of R Gangadhar Rao who is posted as Commandant, 14th Battalion,m Anantapur. Group Commander-Greyhounds Adnan Nayeem Asmi is transferred and posted as SP-Anti-Corruption Bureau and P Jagadeesh is posted as SP, East Godavari district.

Also Read 3,200 vacancies in AP varsities to be filled