No Seats for YSRC in Godavari Districts, says Pawan Kalyan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Narsapuram: ‘Power Star’ and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Monday said he would not allow the YSR Congress Party to win even one seat in the two Godavari districts of East and West.

Addressing party workers here, he also announced that he would implement a master plan to prevent pollution apart from developing the Godavari districts.

Noting that the JSP was established to usher in a change, he said there was no question of backing out. “I have decided not to give up any work midway.

How can we allow education and health systems to stay in a few hands?,” he asked.