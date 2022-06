| No Water Supply In Some Parts Of Hyderabad On Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: There will be a shutdown of water supply in parts of Hyderabad due to pipeline repair works by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) from 12 noon to 8 pm on Friday.

The water board will takeup emergency shutdown of water supply to replace a damaged 450 mm diameter valve on Lalapet offtake existing on Krishna Drinking Water Supply (KDWSP) phase-II from Sahebnagar to Marredpally at Railway Quarters, Tarnaka, a press release said.

As a result, the impacted areas include Balapur, Maisaram and Barkas under O&M division II, Mekalamandi and Bholakpur under O&M division V, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakashnagar and Patigadda under O&M division VII, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda and Gouthamnagar under O&M division IX, Vaishalinagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar, Maruthi Nagar under O&M division X, Mahindra Hills under O&M division XIII, Elugutta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda under O&M division XIV and Meerpet, Lenin Nagar and Badangpet under O&M division XX.

