| No Water Supply In These Areas Of Hyderabad On April 11

No water supply in these areas of Hyderabad on April 11

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be disrupted in some parts of the city and suburbs for 24 hours from 6 am on April 11.

The affected areas include Beeramguda, Ameenpur, RC Puram, Deepthisri Nagar, Madinaguda, Gangaram, Chandanagar, Miyapur, KPHB Colony, Kukatpally and Bhagyanagar Colony, Pragathinagar, Nizampet, Bachupally, Bollaram. Some low pressure areas where water is supplied through the reservoir located in Erragadda and Banjara Hills will also be affected.

The supply is being halted due to the heavy leakages on the pipelines laid under the Manjeera Water Suplly Scheme Phase-II, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said in a press release while requesting people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.