Noida man hid at residence after killing wife, arrested before fleeing country: Police

A man has been arrested for strangulating his wife to death in their residence in Noida Sector 30, police said on Monday.

By ANI Published Date - 10:25 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

According to police, Nitin Nath Singh, the accused, was hiding inside the store room of the house, where the woman’s body was found.

“Yesterday evening between 4-5 pm we received information that body of a woman is lying at her home in Noida Sector 30. The information was given by the brother of the woman,” Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

As per his complaint, the police officer said, we registered an FIR and after intensive search, her husband Nitin Nath Singh was arrested at around 2 am. The police said that passports have been seized from his possession which apparently pointed out that the accused was planning to flee the country.

“The husband confessed that he wanted to sell off a property to which his wife was opposing and this led to a fight between a duo and he strangulated her to death”, DCP Chander added.

Nitin Nath will be produced before the court today and further information is awaited.