Non-interlocking work: Train services cancelled between February 23 to March 8

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking work at Ranital railway station in Kharagpur division, various train services were either cancelled, partially cancelled between February 23 to March 8.
The cancelled train services include Secunderabad – Howrah, Howrah – Secunderabad, Hyderabad – Shalimar, Shalimar – Hyderabad, Secunderabad – Guwahati, Guwahati – Secunderabad and Tirupati – Santragachi.
Extension of special trains:
Meanwhile, to clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway has extended the run of special trains to various destinations.
Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Dibrugarh train will run from March 3 to April 27, Dibrugarh – Secunderabad from March 12 to April 30, Hyderabad – Gorakhpur from March 3 to June 30, Gorakhpur – Hyderabad from March 5 to July 2.
Likewise, the Hyderabad – Jaipur train will run from March 3 to June 30, Jaipur – Hyderabad from March 5 to July 7, Hyderabad – Yesvantpur from March 7 to 28 and Yesvantpur – Hyderabad from March 8 to 29.