| Non Interlocking Work Train Services Cancelled Between February 23 To March 8

Non-interlocking work: Train services cancelled between February 23 to March 8

Due to non-interlocking work at Ranital railway station in Kharagpur division, various train services were either cancelled, partially cancelled between February 23 to March 8

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking work at Ranital railway station in Kharagpur division, various train services were either cancelled, partially cancelled between February 23 to March 8.

The cancelled train services include Secunderabad – Howrah, Howrah – Secunderabad, Hyderabad – Shalimar, Shalimar – Hyderabad, Secunderabad – Guwahati, Guwahati – Secunderabad and Tirupati – Santragachi.

Also Read SCR cancels certain trains from February 21 to 23; details inside

Extension of special trains:

Meanwhile, to clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway has extended the run of special trains to various destinations.

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Dibrugarh train will run from March 3 to April 27, Dibrugarh – Secunderabad from March 12 to April 30, Hyderabad – Gorakhpur from March 3 to June 30, Gorakhpur – Hyderabad from March 5 to July 2.

Likewise, the Hyderabad – Jaipur train will run from March 3 to June 30, Jaipur – Hyderabad from March 5 to July 7, Hyderabad – Yesvantpur from March 7 to 28 and Yesvantpur – Hyderabad from March 8 to 29.