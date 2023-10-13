Non-locals are criticising CM Jagan, observes Minister

Visakhapatnam: Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath has observed that the opposition leaders who are not residents of the state, were targeting the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, NRIS, chairman of Eenadu group Ch. Rmoji Rao, BJP state president D. Purandeswari, Pawan Kalyan, and the Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu who were not residing in the state criticised the government. “Ramoji Rao who started his life from Visakhapatnam is now spitting venom on this place as he stands to lose in Amaravati where he invested, and Chief Minister Jagan has clearly said this in Samarlakota meeting. Barring the 30 days he was in prison, did Chandrababu ever stay at least for a week in Andhra Pradesh?,” he asked.

The minister also wondered why Chandrababu did not think of building a house in Andhra Pradesh or in Kuppam during the past three decades. And Pawan Kalyan was using Andhra Pradsesh for political tourism, he alleged. “Pawan needs AP to contest in elections, needs Gajuwaka, but he does not want to live here,” he stated.

On the structures in Rushikonda, Amarnath pointed out that TDP did not want to see the encroachments by GITAM university. The government had recovered 27 acres of land worth Rs.1000 crore from GITAM, he recalled, and remarked that while TDP had real estate in mind, Jagan’s government thought only of the people.

On the false campaign regarding Chandrababu’s health by his family members, the minister said while the former weighed 66 kg on his arrival in the prison, his body weight now increased to 67 kg. “He is safe in officials’ custody. In fact, we have to suspect Chandrababu’s family. Lokesh should first eat the food which is sent to Chandrababu from home. And Chandrababu’s rashes are nothing new, he had them even before he was put in prison,” Amarnath said.