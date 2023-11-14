45,000 acres of land ready for industries in Andhra Pradesh

Inaugurating the AP Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here on Tuesday, he said that four new ports and fishing harbours were being established in Andhra Pradesh. Also, there were three industrial corridors in the state and 45,000 acres of land was made available for industries, he revealed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

File photo

New Delhi: The atmosphere for setting up industries is very conducive in Andhra Pradesh which is why the state is placed No. 1 in Ease of Doing Business, according to AP Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Inaugurating the AP Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here on Tuesday, he said that four new ports and fishing harbours were being established in Andhra Pradesh. Also, there were three industrial corridors in the state and 45,000 acres of land was made available for industries, he revealed.

The minister said that the government had so far attracted investments to the tune of Rs.1.5 lakh crore and large scale employment opportunities were generated. The state topped all others with an industrial growth rate of 11.43 and is placed sixth in exports, he disclosed.

The AP pavilion is showcasing the incentives provided for setting up industries, stalls with products manufactured in the state, and models of village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, and Jagananna Colonies.