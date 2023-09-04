AP: ED intervention sought to act against Chandrababu Naidu

History showed that the Telugu Desam Party president adopted dubious means to emerge as 'Backdoor Politician', said N Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath on Monday urged the intervention of the Enforcement Directorate into the financial crimes perpetrated by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the latter was trying to browbeat the officials in the issue.

Addressing a media conference here, he said that history showed that the Telugu Desam Party president adopted dubious means to emerge as ‘Backdoor Politician’ which was evident by the manner in which he was now evading charges of corruption with respect to Rs.118 crore collected as bribe.

“The 46-page IT showcause notice clearly mentioned how he got the money and Chandrababu is questioning the IT officers instead of giving a proper reply. Chandrababu’s PA also stated how his boss got the funds in TIDCO houses, construction of the High Court and CRDA works. Chandrababu also misled his officials and the Cabinet to pocket Rs 350 crore in the name of skill development. We will take his corrupt history to the people and he has to answer the people’s court. There is no way he can escape punishment,” the minister stated.

