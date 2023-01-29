Noor Baig’s anthology of 10 short stories on Hyderabad, ‘A-Quaint-Essences’ launched at HLF

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:04 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Hyderabad: Some friendships, relationships and acquaintances go beyond definition.

‘A-Quaint-Essences’, playwright-actor Noor Baig’s debut book, is a collection of 10 contemporary short stories about such unique connections, experienced in one’s life over years or over instants. Twisting, upturning, or simply adding a brushstroke of meaning to our lives, the book leaves us different from who we were.

The book was launched on Day 2 of the ongoing HLF 2023 at Vidyaranya School, on Saturday morning to a packed audience. She read out some excerpts from her book to the audience present at the book launch.

10 engaging stories

A luxury Dubai hotel is the setting for a jaded Hyderabadi PR Manager’s conversation with ‘The Guest’. Meanwhile, octogenarian Ramaiah and 20-something Shahzadi swap perspectives about the Hyderabadi haveli they work in under ‘This Old Mango Tree’. In ’Body Mind Index’, two gym-mates find that there’s more to magnetism than meets the eye.

Amidst a swarm of engineering aspirants, Venkatesh learns to like the career path his parents pick for him in ‘Future Perfect’. Touring Edinburgh and London, a successful theatre couple tries to go in the final story ‘Back to the Beginning’. An unnamed street urchin finds God in her own way in ‘Grace is She’.