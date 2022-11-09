North Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile: Seoul

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:34 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

The debris of a three-meter-long and two-meter-wide piece, which it identified as a North Korean SA-5 missile according to South Koreas military, is seen at the Defence Ministry in Seoul on November 9, 2022. - South Koreas military said on November 9 that it had retrieved and analysed debris from a missile the North fired across the two countries de facto maritime border during a recent blitz of launches. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP)

Seoul: North Korea launched one short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, the South Korean military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch from an area in or around Sukchon, South Pyongan Province, at 3.31 p.m. (local time), reports Yonhap News Agency.

Defence authorities are analyzing related details including the missile’s speed, altitude and flight distance.

The North’s latest provocation came as ballots are being counted in the US midterm elections.

The South’s military has been staging computer-simulated Taegeuk drills since Monday.

Pyongyang launched 35 missiles into the East and Yellow Seas between on November 2 and 5 in protest against a combined air exercise of the US and South Korea, called Vigilant Storm.