North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defence Minister to discuss military issues

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss military issues and the regional security environment

By AP Published Date - 07:04 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the headquarters of the ruling Workers Party Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss military issues and the regional security environment, state media said on Thursday, illustrating North Korea’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine as the isolated country celebrated the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim and Shoigu talked on Wednesday in Pyongyang and reached a consensus on unspecified “matters of mutual concern in the field of national defence and security and on the regional and international security environment.”

