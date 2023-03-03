North Zone emerge champions of IDCA national zone cricket championship

North Zone defeated South Zone by 43 runs to emerge champions of the IDCA 4th one-day national zone cricket championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:43 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: Kuldeep Singh scalped six wickets for 13 runs as North Zone defeated South Zone by 43 runs to emerge champions of the IDCA 4th one-day national zone cricket championship for defeat, at the Babu RAo Sagar Cricket Grounds in Uppal, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Kuldeep Singh was awarded man of the match and man of the series while West Zone’s Samiullah Khan took the best batsman award. South Zone’s Sudarshan emerged best bowler of the series.