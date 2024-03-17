Not many issues for farmers under Congress rule, claims Revanth

The gates were already opened for leaders from other parties to join the Congress, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 07:13 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared to be in a self-contradicting mood on Sunday, while stating that in the 100 days of the Congress government, there were not many issues relating to power or water supply to farmers.

At the same time, he said the State government was approaching Karnataka for water supply to tide over the crisis since there were drought conditions prevailing in the State.

Also Read BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy slams BJP and Congress

“Since the election code is in vogue, officials will now have to take up this issue. The State administration will be under the purview of the Election Commission. We have a limited role to play,” he said at a Meet the Media programme here.

Regarding a potential power and water crisis in the summer, the Chief Minister said it was due to less rainfall last year that groundwater levels had declined and drought conditions were prevailing.

Even after saying this, he put the blame on the previous government for the circumstances, alleging that negligence of the previous dispensation had seen water levels in the reservoirs being “not maintained to the required levels”.

“Water was released for power generation and there was complete disarray in administration,” he alleged.

On the power situation, he said the present State government was supplying ‘excess power than required’ and yet there were power cuts because a few ‘linemen were deliberately disrupting power supply in VIP areas’.

After instructions were issued to the department to initiate strict action against such personnel, things were now getting streamlined, he said. The Chief Minister also found fault with the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) for reportedly serving a notice to the State government, asking it to deposit the subsidy component for the 200 unit free power supply scheme with the discoms before issuing zero bills.

He questioned TSERC Chairman T Sri Ranga Rao whether such instructions were issued to the previous government while it was supplying 24 hour free power to farmers.

“The moment the Congress government began issuing zero bills, the ERC issued notices,” he said, warning Rao that he would not remain in the seat for long and that they (the Congress) had “their own calculations”.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy claimed that with the Lok Sabha election schedule being announced, he would showcase his political acumen as the TPCC president. The gates were already opened for leaders from other parties to join the Congress, he said.

“We have completed 100 days of governance in the State. I have started my politics (indicating the joining of BRS MP Ranjith Reddy and MLA Danam Nagender into the Congress),” he said.

“When opposition parties openly disclose their intentions about dethroning the Congress government, it is my responsibility to respond in equal measure,” he said.

Stating that the Congress government was focusing on cutting down wasteful expenditure, the Chief Minister said the monthly GST revenue was increasing steadily since the last two months by initiating action against tax evaders.

GST revenue of nearly Rs.1,000 crore was estimated to come every month and this would be utilized for implementing schemes, he said. Farmers need not worry about Rythu Bharosa assistance.

Already, financial assistance was extended to 62 lakh farmers and genuine beneficiaries would definitely be covered. Apart from the 68 lakh farmers identified under the scheme, new farmers could apply for assistance, he said.

The Chief Minister also came down heavily on BJP Malkajgiri MP candidate Etala Rajender for accusing the State government of tapping phones of opposition leaders.

“The BJP government is in power at the Centre and it can order a probe into phone tapping complaints,” he said. On BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar quitting BSP, the Chief Minister said the former IPS officer would have become the DGP if he had continued in service.

“We had offered the TSPSC chairman post to Praveen Kumar but he declined. I’m not sure he will join KCR’s party,” Revanth Reddy said.