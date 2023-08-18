Not only TATAs and Birlas, caste occupations should be survived: KTR

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said that not only industrial houses like the TATAs or Birlas, but the age-old caste occupations should also be nurtured. This was the concept of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and justice has been done to all castes in the state by taking steps to strengthen cast occupations.

Irrespective of caste and religion, steps have been taken for the welfare of all sections of the society especially the poor under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

In order to provide corporate-level education to the students of weaker sections, 1001 Gurukulam schools were established across the state and Rs 1.25 lakh was spent on each student per year. A Rs 20,000 overseas scholarship is being provided to the students, who want to study in foreign countries.

Stating that the Telangana government was the people’s government, the Minister asked the public not to forget the government which was working for their welfare. People faced severe hardships for power, drinking and irrigable water for about 55 to 60 years during the period of previous governments. After the formation of Telangana, a permanent solution was found to address those problems by constructing irrigation projects.

Rama Rao made these comments while addressing the gathering after unveiling the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna along with Excise Minister Srinivas Goud in Sircilla on Friday. Manair River near Sircilla town has turned into a tourism spot with the backwaters of the Mid Manair reservoir. Rama Rao said that he felt happier when Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud said that the Manair River near Sircilla town appeared more beautiful than that of Konaseema and Papikondalu, the famous water tourist spot near Bhadrachalam.

Talking about the Malkapeta reservoir taken up as part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, the Minister informed that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the project next month since all works of the project were completed. Informing that water from MMD would be taken to Singasamudram, Battalachervu and Narmala dam, Rama Rao said that local tanks would be filled with water throughout the year.

Terming Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud’s agitation as self-respect agitation, Rama Rao said that Papanna, who started agitation with a meagre number of ten soldiers, managed to occupy Golconda fort. On similar lines, Chandrashekhar Rao, who also started separate state agitation along with ten members, reached to a position to hoist tricolor on Golconda fort. Informing that 2 acres of land was allocated to Gouda community bhavan, Rama Rao announced the sanction of Rs 2 crore for the construction of the building.