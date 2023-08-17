BRS govt to take up Bhadradri development on par with Yadadri: KTR

KTR announced that the State government was committed to the development of the Sri Sitarama Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam on part with the Yadadri temple.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:57 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao reiterated the Telangana government’s unwavering dedication to the holistic development and welfare of the Adivasis as well as the backward areas of the State. He announced that the State government was committed to the development of the Sri Sitarama Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam on part with the Yadadri temple.

“We are confident to return to power for a third consecutive term. Immediately thereafter, the State government will take up reconstruction of the Bhadradri temple. No one needs any doubts in this regard,” he said.

He was speaking at a function after formally inducting former MLA Dr Tellam Venkat Rao and other leaders from the Congress into the BRS at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday. Venkat Rao, who was a key aide of former MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, had accompanied the latter into the Congress recently, but decided to return to the BRS fold. He assured the party’s commitment to support their political growth.

Welcoming Venkat Rai and other leaders back into the BRS fold, Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was realising the slogan of “Jal, Jungle, Zameen” championed by revolutionary tribal leader Kumram Bheem. He stated that increasing reservation quota for tribals to 10 per cent, improved healthcare and education as well as piped drinking water supply in remote hamlets, distributing titles for 4.5 lakh acres of Podu lands and establishing new tribal gram panchayats to realise the dream of tribals for self-rule, were all testimony to the BRS government’s commitment to uplift marginalised communities.

Comparing the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, the Minister questioned whether development similar to Telangana had been achieved for tribals on the other side of the Godavari River. He pointed out the absence of initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, or uninterrupted power supply for agriculture in Congress-led States. “Instead, Telangana’s progress is undeniable as farmers from areas bordering Chhattisgarh were journeying all the way to Telangana to sell their produce,” he said.

Further, Rama Rao slammed the Congress party’s inability to enact substantial welfare measures in its 60-year rule contrasted sharply with the BRS government’s achievements. Emphasising the difference, he highlighted that while the Congress offered a meager Rs 200 as social security pension, the BRS government was disbursing Rs 4,000 directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. He highlighted the people’s skepticism about the Congress party’s recent promise of Rs 4,000 as pension, citing a loss of trust in their capabilities.

The BRS working president called on the party cadre to campaign among the people about the achievements of the BRS government. He cautioned against succumbing to the Congress party’s claims for yet another opportunity in the upcoming Assembly elections, given its track record of ineffective governance. He urged the people of Khammam district to support the development and welfare initiatives of the BRS in the upcoming elections, positioning it for a triumphant success in both the Assembly and Parliamentary polls.