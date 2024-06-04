NOTA stands fourth in Adilabad

The option registered 0.95 percent of votes. Meanwhile, BJP’s share of votes increased from 35.48 percent in 2019 to 45.98 percent in 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 07:58 PM

Adilabad: The option, None of the Above (NOTA), stood in the fourth position among 12 candidates who were in the fray from the Adilabad Parliament Constituency.

BJP’s Nagesh won while Suguna of the Congress and Athram Sakku of the BRS were in the second and third spots respectively. NOTA polled 11,762 votes and was ahead of the remaining eight candidates of various political parties including Bahujan Samaj Party and two independents.

The Congress could improve its share of votes slightly by recording 38.65 percent in 2024 as against 29.54 percent in 2019.

The BRS share of votes dropped down from 29.97 percent in 2019 to 11.11 percent in 2024.