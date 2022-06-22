Notice issued to TS Govt on Land acquisition for Gouravelly reservoir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:56 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising the Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Wednesday issued notice to the State Justice Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court issued a notice to the Department of Panchayat Raj and Land Acquisition in a Writ Petition filed challenging the land acquisition in Gouravelly in Siddipet District.

The residents of the village whose land is proposed to be acquired filed the Writ Petition. The petitioners contend that their lands are being forcefully acquired without following proper procedure as per the Land Acquisition Act. The land was being acquired for enhancement of Gouravelly Reservoir. The court while issuing a notice, directed the Government Pleader to get fresh instructions and adjourned the matter by 10 days.