November Guide: Here’s what’s happening in Hyderabad this month

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Published Date - 04:22 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: From music concerts to stand-up shows, the month of November is jam-packed with several eclectic events. Here’s a curtain raiser for a few interesting ones to book your calendars.

Catch the best of Indian hip-hop at Breezer Vivid Shuffle 2022

With photo-ops, delicious food, and street style stalls, this Block Party is the place to be in Hyderabad.

Where: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Madhapur

When: November 5

Tickets: Register your tickets at Paytm Insider

Hyderabad Airport Run 2022

The second edition of ‘Hyderabad Airport Run’ will not only engage the participants in the run but also include activities akin to a fun carnival where they can indulge in games, food, and music.

When: November 5, 4 pm onwards

Tickets: For registrations and other details, visit https://www.ifinish.in/event_details/GMR#/collapseTwo1

Delve into the soul-soothing music concert by Prateek Kuhad

After his global tour across the USA and Europe, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is finally set to arrive in the city as a part of his India tour ‘The Way That Lovers Do Tour’.

Where: Novotel HICC, Izzat Nagar

When: November 6, 8 pm onwards.

Tickets: Register your tickets at BookMyShow

Spend a fun-filled day with your purry friends

Organised by the Feline Club of India, ‘Cat Championship show’ allows cat parents to network and meet other pets. Cats will be judged based on breed standards, health and hygiene, grooming and activeness.

Where: HF Convention, Rajendra Nagar

When: November 6, 10 pm onwards

Tickets: Register your slots at BookMyShow or contact +91 99226 24892, or +91 91307 04436, for further details

A parade under the rainbow umbrella

‘Queer Swabhimana Yatra’, the city’s Pride March, is set to make a comeback after three years, where the citizens from the LGBTQ community and allies will walk hand-in-hand spreading awareness and seeking acceptance.

Where: Yet to be announced

When: November 13

Gear-up for DJ Snake’s smashing concert

Electronic music lovers can rejoice as DJ Snake is all set to perform in Hyderabad with Sunburn arena. This year, his Sunburn tour is bigger than usual with six cities included in the EDM fest.

Where: Yet to be announced

When: November 20, 4 pm onwards

Tickets: Register your slots at BookMyShow

Laugh your heart out at these stand-up sets

Stand-up comic Kenny Sebastian will be performing in the city as part of his India tour for his upcoming special ‘Professor of Tomfoolery’

Where: Shilpakla Vedika, Madhapur

When: November 18, 7 – 8.30 pm

Tickets: Reserve your tickets at https://www.knowkenny.com/live

Vis Das’ ‘Wanted’

Writer, comedian, and actor, Vir Das is going to tour India for his show ‘Wanted’.

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur

When: November 20, 8 pm

Tickets: Reserve your tickets at BookMyShow

Catch Kunal Kamra at his live show

Known for his observational comedy about the absurdities of life, Kunal Kamra will be performing at a live show in the city.

Where: Venue to be announced

When: November 27, 4.30 pm

Tickets: Reserve your tickets at BookMyShow