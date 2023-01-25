Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre hosts a sumptuous Oriental Food Festival

The team of master chefs has curated a tantalising menu that brings guests some exclusive essence from the Orient, revealing some age-old culinary secrets of the Far East.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, the Year of The Rabbit, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) is hosting the oriental food festival at the speciality restaurant La Cantina. This pop-up fest is ongoing till February 5 and is an oriental delight showcasing the flavours of Asian culinary heritage.

The menu focuses on oriental food patrons and is sure to take them on a culinary adventure filled with authentic flavours and aromas. The festival will feature some of the choicest Asian delicacies such as Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice, Rock Lobster Smoked Chilly, and plant-based meat in hot bean sauce. You can also check out the Dim sums Station and much more.

Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, said, “It is our pleasure to host the oriental pop-up food festival at La Cantina. Oriental cuisine is among the most popular cuisines and this festival is designed with the objective to provide an opportunity for city foodies to come and discover tastes from the rich vault of Asian kitchens. Our master chefs have carefully planned the menu to serve dishes that capture the spirit of Asia with mesmerising tastes and aromatic flavours.”