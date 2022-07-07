| Whet Your Appetite With Delicious Eid Feast At Novotel Hicc

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Bakrid is a special festival that is celebrated with much fervour by loved ones.

Gather your family or friends and enjoy some well-deserved relaxing brunch with Hyderabad’s local signature dishes like Paya Shorba, Haleem, Sheek Kebabs, Whole Lamb Dum Biryani, Sheer Khurma, Kunafa, Badam Ki Jali, etc., and much more! A mouth-watering treat awaits you.

What: Bakrid Brunch

Where: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

When: July 10

Timings: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

For reservations, call: +91 9642326162