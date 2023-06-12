Hyderabad: New flyover to ease traffic flow in IT corridor

The flyover is coming up towards Outer Ring Road (ORR) at the second level crossing of Gachibowli junction with an estimated cost of Rs 178 crore

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 12 June 23

Work in progress on the new six-lane flyover coming up on the Gachibowli Junction-Kondapur Road. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: One more project aimed at addressing the traffic issues in the busy IT corridor and Business District of Hyderabad has started to take shape with the construction of a six-lane bidirectional Gachibowli-Kondapur flyover moving at a brisk pace.

The flyover is coming up towards Outer Ring Road (ORR) at the second level crossing of Gachibowli junction with an estimated cost of Rs 178 crore. It is being built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the Telangana government‘s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The length of the flyover is 1.2 km and its width is 24 metres, and the benefits of this SRDP project include, traffic relief at Gachibowli Junction and better connectivity between Hitec City and Financial District.

According to GHMC data, at the Gachibowli Junction, the peak hour traffic in 2019 was 9,806 passenger car units (PCU) per hour and the projected peak hour traffic in 2036 is 17,711 PCU per hour. Presently works related to the foundations of the flyover are in progress. “The works commenced on March 1, and we planned to complete the construction of the flyover by February 28, 2024. However, due to issues of land acquisition, there is a delay of two months,” said a GHMC official.

To streamline the present traffic and also with a plan to cater the future needs, this area has recently been provided with a four-lane bi-directional Shilpa Layout flyover and Kothaguda flyover. The Shilpa Layout flyover has eased the traffic at Gachibowli Junction by facilitating smooth travel for motorists coming from Outer Ring Road (ORR) and entering into the western part of the city.

Similarly, the multi-level flyover at Botanical Garden Junction, crossing Kothaguda and Kondapur junctions has been able to ease traffic at Botanical Garden Junction, and also address traffic issues at Kondapur Junction.