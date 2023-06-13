Ward Offices will enhance GHMC services: KTR

Addressing GHMC corporators from the party at Pragati Bhavan, KTR spoke in detail about the inauguration of the GHMC Ward offices, which are scheduled on June 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

KT Rama Rao with GHMC BRS corporators.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the launch of the Ward Offices in Hyderabad will significantly enhance the services offered by GHMC and foster closer interactions with the general public.

Addressing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators from the party at Pragati Bhavan, Rama Rao spoke in detail about the inauguration of the GHMC Ward offices, which are scheduled on June 16. He explained the agenda of the initiative and how it will benefit people and asked them to invite presidents of Resident Welfare Associations and prominent people in their wards for the inaugurations.

Underlining the uniqueness of the Ward Office system, the BRS working president said that the Ward Offices initiative stands unparalleled across the nation. Rama Rao encouraged the corporators to actively utilize this system to effectively address public issues and expressed confidence in its potential to bolster governance within the city.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was reviving decentralized administration to ensure that, all the benefits of welfare schemes and the government programmes reach people without any gaps,” he said.

As an extension of the Chief Minister’s vision, new Districts, Revenue Divisions, Mandals and Gram Panchayats were formed to take the government programmes and services to the doorsteps of people.

“Similarly, the Ward Offices will aid in taking the civic services closer to people and the initiative will strengthen good governance,” he said mentioning that, corporators can foster closer interactions with people by providing more services.

Expressing confidence that the BRS will be re-elected in the coming elections, Rama Rao said that, along with welfare programmes implemented by the BRS government, information about the rapid development ushered in Hyderabad has to be spread among people.

The BRS working president urged corporators to strengthen the party while taking government programmes to the people. He instructed them to actively participate in the party’s meetings and concluding the briefing, he provided the corporators with insights into the extensive party activities scheduled for the forthcoming months.

Rama Rao encouraged GHMC corporators wholehearted participation, affirming that their efforts would be instrumental in ensuring the continued growth of the BRS party. The meeting was attended by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Mayor Vijaya Laxmi, MLCs Shambipur Raju, Naveen Rao and other party leaders.