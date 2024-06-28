NPDCL to introduce advanced dashboard application to streamline services

Chairman and Managing director Karnati Varun Reddy said preparations were being made to develop a dashboard application that would help in viewing all the information related to the company.

Varun Reddy, who held a video conference on the utility operation centre, said through the dashboard application, comprehensive details of workforce management, outage management system, demand side management, consumer portal, citizen management, meter data management and asset management could be known.

Billing, collection, outages and complaints details would be made available at one place like command control where everyone could know the complete information, he said, adding that there would be a facility to know where and what happened. Chat bot and interactive voice response systems were being made available to the users so that their problems could be solved quickly, he added.

The NPDCL had initiated a new trend of reaching out to more customers and solving their problems, he said, adding that while consumers were changing to provide more quality supplies, they were ahead of the curve in providing the necessary technology in line with the times.

Director (HRD) B Ashok Kumar, Director (Projects) T Sadar Lal, Director (Operation) V Mohan Rao, Director (Finance) V Tirupati Reddy and other senior officials were present.