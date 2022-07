| Nri Blue Shines In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: NRI Blue pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Arcana (Apprentice) 47.5, moved freely.

800m:

NRI Blue (Koushik) 59, 600/43, impressed. Yesterday (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Muaser (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/45, unextended. Strategist (Abhishek Habbu) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Nugget (Abhishek Habbu) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Elusive (Rafique Sk) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Advance Guard (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, looks well. NRI Ruby (Santhosh Raj) & Flamingo Fame (Trainer) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/46, former moved well. Staridar (Santhosh Raj) & Tales Of A Legend (Trainer) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair moved well.