NRI donates books worth Rs 60,000 to library in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Mancherial: A Non-Resident of India Thode Krishna Reddy and his brother donated books worth Rs 60,000 to a State-run library, in presence of District Libraries Corporation chairman Renikuntla Praveen in Bellampalli on Friday.

Krishna Reddy said that he came forward to give away the books for the benefit of aspirants of government jobs in memory of his father Bapu Reddy. His brother and former councilor Dr Vamshi Reddy handed over the books to authorities of the library. He stated that they would extend books to libraries located in Vemanapalli, Nennal, Thandur and Bheemini mandal centres soon.

Praveen, lauding the gesture of Krishna Reddy and Vamshi, said that a coaching programme would be commenced in Bellampalli library for the convenience of seekers of Group II and jobs with the police department. He stated that lunch would be provided to 200 aspirants of the town and surrounding villages. Librarian Gopi and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .