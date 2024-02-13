NSUI activists hurl eggs at BRS bus

BRS leaders including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao had started off on the bus from the residence of Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy near NG College to the venue

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 07:40 PM

Nalgonda: A group of NSUI activists hurled eggs at the bus in which BRS leaders were travelling to the venue of the BRS public meeting at Marriguda bypass from Nalgonda town.

BRS leaders including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao had started off on the bus from the residence of Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy near NG College to the venue. When the bus reached VT Colony, 10-15 youngsters warning black shirts and waving NSUI flags rushed on to the road from a lane and stopped the bus. Some of them hurled eggs at the bus and raised slogans against the BRS leaders.

The incident, which is being pointed out as a security lapse, saw the police toiling for about 10 minutes to help the bus resume its journey. The protestors were shifted to the Nalgonda Town-II police station and later released them.