Strict action against people involved in mob lynching, says Nizamabad CP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 April 2024, 06:29 PM

Nizamabad: With instances of mobs attacking persons suspecting them to be child-lifters on the rise in Nizamabad, Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Singhenavar on Wednesday warned that stringent action would be intitiated against those involved in mob attacks and lynching.

A series of child kidnapping incidents had led to the mob attacks, several of which were reported in January and February, with one incident culminating in lynching in Gayatrinagar of Nizamabad Town on February 14. One Raju of Khanapur village was beaten to death by the residents, suspecting him to be a child lifter. The police had filed a case against four persons in the incident.

In the second incident which took place in January, three workers from Adilabad were caught at Navipet weekly market and beaten by a group of people mistaking them for child lifters. Later it was found that they were innocent and that they had no link with child lifting gangs.

Following these incidents, the Commissioner issued a statement on Wednesday, urging people to hand over persons involved in crime or moving suspiciously in their areas to the police and not to take law into their hands.

“In two incidents of mob attacks/lynching in the district, people were seriously injured and one person lost his life. In both the cases, several people were sent to jail. Hence I request people not to take law into their hands as they will be in trouble,” he said.

As per law, every person who gets involved in a lynching would be liable for the offence of murder, the Commissioner warned.