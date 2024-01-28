NTCA inspects Amrabad Tiger Reserve

After the inspection, the NTCA will compile a report and submit the same to the head office, besides making some recommendations to the State Forest department on its observations.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 28 January 2024, 09:37 PM

Hyderabad: Even as the dust kicked up by the deaths of two tigers within a week in the Kaghaznagar division of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district is yet to settle, a two-member National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) visited the Amrabad Tiger Reserve and conducted a security audit among other aspects.

The NTCA is expected to conduct a similar security audit at the Kawal Tiger Reserve as well soon.

These audits bear significance in the wake of recent deaths of the two tigers in Kaghaznagar division, which falls in the Kawal Tiger Reserve limits. After the inspection, the NTCA will compile a report and submit the same to the head office, besides making some recommendations to the State Forest department on its observations.

During the five-day audit that was conducted last week at the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, the NTCA team inspected all the ranges, base camps, vehicles being used by the staff, besides interacting with them on the welfare measures. They also interacted with the local community.

Emphasis was laid on the measures being adopted by the officials for tiger conservation. They had specifically inspected the security measures in place to curb poaching activities. The NTCA team also checked for any mining activities in the reserve, besides scanning for any illegal nets laid for fishing and unauthorized activities in the reserve.

This apart, with the Amrabad Tiger Reserve sharing borders with the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the team also inspected the security steps taken at the borders.

PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden MC Pargaien said this was a regular audit by the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) by the NTCA. This would be done in all tiger reserves across the country and they would also visit Kawal Tiger Reserve shortly, he said.