Lethargy in tiger protection will not be tolerated: Dobriyal

Stern action would be initiated against erring officials and staff, he said during a video conference with officials here on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 07:55 PM

Hyderabad: In the wake of the death of two tigers in Kagaznagar division recently, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) RM Dobriyal warned that any lethargy and negligence by forest officials and field officers in wildlife protection would not be tolerated.

Stern action would be initiated against erring officials and staff, he said during a video conference with officials here on Saturday. Pointing out that measures like grasslands development and others initiated by the department were yielding good results in Kawal Tiger Reserve, he said it was turning into a permanent residence for tigers migrating from other places. However, the death of two tigers in Kaghaznagar should not have taken place, he said.

Taking serious objection to these incidents, the PCCF said right from Chief Conservator rank officials to beat officers, everyone should regularly take up field inspections. Foot patrolling should be conducted regularly in respective beats by the teams, he said.

“Initiate stern action against those involved in hunting, poaching and destruction of forests as per the rules. Apart from informers, focus should be laid on setting up effective vigilance for protecting the wild animals,” Dobriyal said.

In addition to creating awareness among people in nearby villages, checkposts should be strengthened and extensive night patrolling should be conducted. Advanced technology should be used for effective monitoring, he told officials.

Catch the Trap drive

The forest department’s special anti-poaching drive across the State to curb killing and hunting of wild animals and study the poaching patterns, resulted in seizure of 1,320 traps so far. About 700 kg of iron material was also seized. Twelve cases each have also been booked under Achampet and Kagaznagar divisions, Chief Wildlife Warden Mohan Chandra Pargain said.

The department had launched the “Catch the Trap” intensive drive on December 1. As part of the drive, the department staff members are scanning areas in their limits with a special focus on unearthing traps laid for killing or hunting wild animals.