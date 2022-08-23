NTPC contract workers to continue protests for three days

Peddapalli: NTPC contract workers, who were lathi-charged by CISF jawans on Monday, have decided to register their protest demanding the management to take action against CISF commandant as well as jawans involved in lathi-charge.

Besides attending duties by wearing black badges for three days, rally and rasta roko would be conducted on Wednesday and Thursday respectively in a peaceful manner.

Speaking to reporters in NTPC on Tuesday, JAC leaders of contract workers said that in order to create panic among contract workers, who were mounting pressure on the management for a new agreement, NTPC had instructed CISF force to lathi-charge workers. They demanded the management to suspend CISF commandant and Jawans who lathi-charged the peacefully agitating workers. All trade unions irrespective of political affiliation should extend their support to their agitation, they requested.

Earlier, contract workers organized a gate meeting at Labour gate. Participating in the gate meeting, Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander promised to do justice to workers by mounting pressure on NTPC management. CISF force was meant to protect the properties of NTPC. Unfortunately, the central force was lathi-charged the peacefully agitating workers, he alleged and added that it was a wicked act to lathi-charge workers.

Promising to go to any extent to achieve the rights of workers, MLA assured to solve the legitimate demands of the workers.