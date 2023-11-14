NTPC Ramagundam celebrates 46th raising day

Peddapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam & Telangana) celebrated the 46th raising day of NTPC Ramagundam on Tuesday.

Celebrations started with a morning walk from the main shopping complex to the administration building in NTPC township. General Manager (O&M) Atul Kamlakar Desai along with all other GMs, HODs, and other senior officers along with their family members participated in the walk.

Later, the chief guest of the event Atul Kamlakar Desai unfurled the NTPC flag, followed by the NTPC Geet. A cake cutting ceremony and the release of balloons symbolizing hope and commitment within NTPC followed. Desai extended his congratulations to everyone and encouraged everyone to add more feathers in the NTPC Ramagundam’s cap.

Head of Project, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana) Kedar Ranjan Pandu also addressed through virtual mode from PMI-NTPC. He talked about the successful journey of NTPC Ramagundam and appreciated everyone for their hard work and dedication.