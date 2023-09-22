NTPC invites bids to set up 176 mw solar plants at STPS, Ramagundam

The last date for the submission of bids is October 20 and bids will be opened on the same day.

Hyderabad: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited bids for the setting up of a 120 MW ground-mounted and a 56 MW floating solar project at its Ramagundam Super Thermal Oower Station (STPS). The last date for the submission of bids is October 20 and bids will be opened on the same day.

According to the tender rules of the NTPC, the successful bidder has to provide three years of operation and maintenance services for the solar project and annual maintenance. The bidders must have experience in designing, supplying, erecting, and commissioning solar photovoltaic grid-connected power projects with a total capacity of 40 MW or more. One of these projects must have had a capacity of 10 MW or higher and operate successfully for at least six months before the date of the technical and commercial bid opening.

The NTPC Ramagundam has already established solar power units with a combined capacity of 110 MW, including a 100 MW floating plant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the plant to the nation on July 30 last year. As of date, NTPC Group has 3.3 GW RE operational capacity, 20 GW RE capacity in the pipeline, including a 4 GW Energy Storage System and the country’s first Green Hydrogen based PNG blending project.