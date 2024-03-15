NTPC Ramagundam receives Saur Energy Int’l award for India’s largest floating solar power plant

Delivering the keynote address at Solar Trailblazers conference and awards, Ranjan Pandu talked about the NTPC Ramagundam 100 (MW) floating Solar Plant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 09:14 PM

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation- Ramagundam received Saur Energy international award for its path breaking work towards commissioning and operating India’s largest floating solar power plant.

NTPC Ramagundam started a 100 MW floating solar power plant. Group Editor of Saur Energy, Prasanna Singh presented the award to Executive Director, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana), Kedar Ranjan Pandu at Solar Trailblazers conference and awards distribution ceremony held in Hyderabad on Friday.

Also Read NTPC Ramagundam plans to expand floating solar plant by 176 MW

Delivering the keynote address at Solar Trailblazers conference and awards, Ranjan Pandu talked about the NTPC Ramagundam 100 (MW) floating Solar Plant.