Bhatti calls for stepping up power generation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday wanted State power utilities to be ready with advance plans to step up generation and streamline the supply and distribution of power taking the future needs into consideration.

Reviewing the functioning and performance of Transco, Genco and Discoms at his Secretariat chambers, he said the State would witness substantial increase in energy demand by 2031-32 and the installed capacity of generation should be augmented accordingly. He also emphasised that works on the 2,400 MW NTPC Ramagundam Phase II thermal power station should be completed without further delay as it would be necessary for meeting the increasing demand.

He directed officials that works on the 800 MW unit at the Jaipur Thermal Power Plant of the Singareni Collieries company Limited (SCCL) be taken up as part of the plans intended to address generation related issues.

Officials explained to the Deputy Chief Minister that as per the State bifurcation commitments, the NTPC was supposed to add to its generation capacity by 4000 MW and in the first phase, it had taken up the construction of 1600 MW capacity.

The Minister stressed the need for a planned approach to meet the power demand during summer in the State so as to ensure uninterrupted supply for all consumers.