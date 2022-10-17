| Ntpc Ramagundam Supports Girls To Cycle Their Way To Success

NTPC Ramagundam supports girls to cycle their way to success

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Chief General manager NTPC (Ramagundam, Telangana) Sunil Kumar distributing bicycles to girl students of government school in a programme held in NTPC on Monday.

Peddapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (community development), distributed bicycles to accelerate mobility and empower girl students of government schools.

In phase-I, 104 bicycles were distributed to Class-VIII girls of nearby five Government schools including Durgaiahpally UPS, Godavarikhani Government High School, NTPC Jyothinagar ZPHS and Gandhipark Urdu Medium, ZPHS in a programme held at Employee Development Center (EDC), NTPC, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief General Manager, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana), Sunil Kumar said the bicycles would help the students commute easily and save time. They can further use this time to work on something more meaningful and productive.

The CGM hoped that bicycles would motivate the girl students to pursue their education and predominantly facilitate their progress. He further urged the girls to focus on upgrading their skills to enhance their competency.

Echoing similar views, Head of HR, NTPC Ramagundam, Vijaya Lakshmi Muralidharan highlighted the steadfast efforts of the power plant towards the promotion of education in the vicinity of Ramagundam while encouraging the girls to go limitless in achieving success.

Headmasters, teachers, staff, students along with their parents and office bearers of union and Association were present at the event.