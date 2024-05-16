Nuanced Indian film ‘Tale of Rising Rani’ screened at Cannes Marketplace

Tale of Rising Rani takes audiences on a journey into the heart of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where the Brij language resonates with the rhythm of daily life.

By ANI Published Date - 16 May 2024, 04:56 PM

New Delhi: In the midst of Cannes Film Festival’s dazzle, the Cannes Marketplace showcased a distinctive Indian film this year. “Tale of Rising Rani,” a Stripes Entertainment production, weaves an engaging tale set against the backdrop of rural india.

Directed by Prakash Saini, produced by Geeta and Ashok Kumar Sharma with executive producer Kunal Rohra, “Tale of Rising Rani” takes audiences on a journey into the heart of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where the Brij language resonates with the rhythm of daily life.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Stuti Agrawal, Anju Gaur, Anant Saraswat, and Anil Yadav, the film presents a true story of the transformation of a young but exceptionally resilient girl called Rani. “The film is a story of overcoming obstacles and challenging societal norms,” explained director Prakash Saini.

“Through the character of Rani, we explore themes of friendship, courage, and the pursuit of one’s destiny. It’s a narrative that I believe will resonate with audiences worldwide. My film is inspired by a true story that is why I feel compelled to tell this story.”

The narrative chronicles Rani, whose dreams are curtailed by her conservative upbringing.

Facing pressure from her father to wed post-school, she becomes intertwined with her friend Rinki’s plight, who is burdened by the village’s regressive customs. Resolute in her quest for autonomy, Rani sets out on a path of self-realization and defiance, challenging the status quo.

The film will release soon this year.

Director Saini reflects, “Presenting our work to an international audience at Cannes was a phenomenal chance to initiate dialogues on its central issues. The film’s unique plot and genuine depiction of a girl’s struggle against traditional norms struck a chord with many viewers.”

The Cannes Film Festival this year honors the variety and vibrancy of Indian filmmaking, with a notable lineup of seven films linked to India, heralding a significant year for the nation’s cinema at the festival.