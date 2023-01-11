Numaish: Hyderabad CP inaugurates various stalls set up by city police

Hyderabad traffic police stall showcase the road safety signs, laser speed guns, body worn cameras and other devices used by the traffic police personnel

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:40 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad Commisioner of Police, CV Anand inaugurates police stalls at Numaish.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand inaugurated various stalls set up by the city police at the All India Industrial Exhibition here on Wednesday.

Interacting with the media, Anand pointed out that these stalls give an opportunity to the citizens to get an inside look of the state-of-art technology used in traffic management and the services offered by various wings. He stressed the importance of road safety and said road sense should be inculcated right from childhood.

The Hyderabad traffic police stall showcase the road safety signs, laser speed guns, body worn cameras and other devices used by the traffic police personnel while the H-NEW stall emphasizes on the ill effects of drug abuse, importance of Anti-Drug Committees in colleges and helplines numbers.