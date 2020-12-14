‘Nurture the nature’ theme Annual Day a big hit

The profound message of “let’s nurture nature “which is the need of the hour was well depicted by the students through roleplay, dance, mime, news report, singing and various other means

Akshara Vaagdevi International school in collaboration with Pallavi Model School celebrated their virtual Annual Day “ Cosmic Carousel” – Let’s Nurture the Nature on December 12 for students from grade V to X. The profound message of “let’s nurture nature “which is the need of the hour was well depicted by the students through roleplay, dance, mime, news report, singing and various other means.

Chief guest P Anuradha Reddy, Member of Governing Council, Intach, New Delhi, shared some anecdotes about preserving the heritage and bringing awareness of the rich and varied culture of India in the young minds.

Guest of Honour M Kommariah Chairman of PMS appreciated the parents for supporting the school during this pandemic situation and teachers for adapting the new method of online teaching. He encouraged teachers to instil the values in students to become good human beings and serve the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, PL Srinivas founder and Vice Chairman of AVIS stressed the need to provide good education with proper infrastructure to future generations. Dr T. Sudha, Academic director PMS & DPS, Murali Krishna Directoroperational Excellence & Strategic Initiatives PMS, Board of Directors of AVIS, Principals of all the branches of Pallavi Model Group of institutions were also present and appreciated the revelries presented by the students.

Principal Vanaja, presented the school report and shared the new initiatives taken by the school in the next academic year. She also spoke about the theme and its importance. Each grade students presented a skit on one element, Grade V-Earth, Grade VI-Sky, Grade VII- Water, GradeVIIIFire, Grade IX- AIR, Grade XMessage.

The programme ended on a pleasant note with a message, by Grade X students sharing the song ‘We are the world we are the children’ which resonated well. Senior Coordinator Rachana proposed vote of thank. Technical team Srikant, Sridhar and Manideepa were appreciated for the technical support.

