Nushrratt’s sneak peek from sets after an ‘intense action scene’ garners attention

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently working for her upcoming project in Hyderabad. The actor has just taken to her social media to share a sneak peek from the sets of the film, while shooting for an intense action scene.

Sharing a wounded selfie from the sets, Nushrratt wrote on the video, “Sleep deprived, staying away from coffee, shooting for an intense action scene and 5 more hours to go how do I get through…”

Nushrratt’s latest release, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ collected immense love from the audience while the actor was again credited with her potential to pull such a strong subject. Before ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, she had also stunned the audience with her brilliant performance in content-based films like ‘Chhalaang’ and ‘Chhorii’.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Selfiee’ and ‘Ram Setu’.