NutriAIDE: NIN Hyderabad launches a nutrition and food tracking app

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 01:05 PM

The National Institute of Nutrition in Hyderabad and German institutes have launched NutriAIDE, a mobile app promoting healthy and sustainable nutrition through AI-based photo recognition, food content tracking, and environmental impact assessment.