Nyay Yatra: Rahul unveils five pillars of justice

He said the Congress started the Nyay Yatra in Manipur to give a message as the state was "burning".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the idea behind his Nyay Yatra is to provide justice to people and the party will present a five-point blueprint of 'nyay' that will also help strengthen the country.

He said it will be based on five pillars which are justice to youth, women, farmers, labourers and achieving equal participation.

“…Our plan is to provide five ‘nyay’ (justice) to strengthen the country and we will present it before you soon,” Gandhi told reporters here.

“We went to Arunachal, Nagaland, now came to Assam. You see what is happening in Assam. But the idea behind the Nyay Yatra is to provide justice to people and in it we have five pillars, which will give strength to the country.

“The five pillars of nyay that will give strength to the country are youth justice, participatory justice, women justice, farmer justice and labour justice. So, we will present a program for these pillars in front of you in the next one and a half months,” he said.

Later, in a post in Hindi on X, the Congress leader said, “Our ‘fight for justice’ has 5 pillars: youth Justice, participatory justice, women’s Justice, farmer justice and labour justice. These are those #PaanchNYAY who will become the strength of the country by becoming a fist. And, our Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a medium to present this alternative vision before the country.” Gandhi also told reporters that the party is not going to release the blueprint here, but it has five concepts of justice and each concept will have a proposal, an idea, and a programme behind them.

“We would be putting these across to the people of India over the next few months. I think one of things, that is very important, as I have said again and again, is the idea that power needs to be shared equitably,” he said.

The former Congress chief said like he talked about the OBC census, there are 50 per cent OBCs in the country, 15 percent are Dalits, about 12 percent are tribals, the rest are people, but they do not get participation in the system.

“So equal participation is a very important thing for us and our special focus will be on it,” he said.

“We have ideas against the injustice and unfairness that happens against women, whether it is at the workplace or on the streets. We have ideas to solve the unemployment problem facing the youth. So the Congress party will tell you about that in some detail in the next month,” he said.