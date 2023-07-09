Oberoi hotels begin work in Andhra Pradesh

The Oberoi Group is constructing resorts at Annaaram of Bheemunipatnam near Visakhapatnam on 40 acres of land.

Kadapa: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Oberoi group of hotels at Gandikota near here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Gandikota was being introduced to the world with a seven star hotel coming up there.

Later, he also laid the foundation stone in virtual mode to Oberoi hotels in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati where luxirious resorts are being built at a cost of Rs. 350 crore.

