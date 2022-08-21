All govt correspondence only in Telugu, says AP Official Language Commission chairman

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad on Sunday said that all government correspondence, boards, flexis, and plaques should be only in Telugu language, failing which action would be taken against those responsible for violating the orders.

Talking to reporters here, he said Telugu should remain a subject from primary school level to Degree level. There was a difference in medium of instruction and official language. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had introduced English as medium of instruction for the benefit of weaker sections and backward classes in rural areas to help them get corporate level quality education.